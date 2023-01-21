Hundreds of Lindeners flock ‘Men on Mission’ job fair

HUNDREDS of Linden residents, particularly young people, on Friday, explored the myriad of employment opportunities and skill-building programmes that were available to them during a job fair hosted by Men on Mission (MOM).

The job fair, which was held at the bus park at McKenzie, is just one of the many ways the initiative, which is the brainchild of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, is giving back to the Guyanese society.

MOM aims to uplift young men who are exposed to many societal ills, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and other violent crimes.

The intention is to provide them with guidance and counselling, recreational and fitness activities, and create economic empowerment through temporary employment schemes.

Dozens of local and international employers had booths set up at the event, ready to recruit skilled individuals, with dozens of vacancies opened for the eager patrons to apply to fill.

Businesses from the construction industry, hospitality industry, and even the health sector had booths at the employment fair.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) also took advantage of the opportunity to do some recruitment.

Since many local companies, particularly those in the construction industry, are now struggling with labour issues, the job fair not only benefitted job seekers but also businesses.

Chetram from Chetram Brothers Sammill stated that the event presented possibilities that were abound for the candidates.

He encouraged those who attended to sign up for jobs that peak their interest, whether it was in accountancy, construction and labour or even customer service.

“We (Chetram Brothers Sawmill) are interested in hiring at least over 150 persons,” he said.

The fast growing call centre, Midas BPO, was also at the job fair.

Many were drawn to the booth for several reasons which included the financial offers and abundant job vacancies.

According to a representative of the call centre, 100 vacancies were available.

Caribbean Concrete, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and the Linden Hospital Complex were among the other entities represented at the job fair.

Many individuals were thrilled with the display of businesses and the project in its entirety.

Residents who came to the job fair were elated and said that they were seizing the opportunity at hand by signing up at multiple agencies.

The job fair did not only offer employment opportunities, but it was also a chance for the residents of Linden to be informed about the operations of various entities.

For instance, in addition to providing health information, the Ministry of Health also used the opportunity to hold a vaccination drive.

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) was at the job fair and presented opportunities such as farming training.

Since the agriculture sector is not only an important pillar of our economy, but one that is rapidly growing, individuals were encouraged to grasp the opportunity.