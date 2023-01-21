30 Parfaite roads identified for rehabilitation

-D&I woes in Ruby to be addressed

IMMEDIATE interventions to address the concerns and improve the lives of residents in several Region Three communities are underway, with major plans to improve drainage and irrigation in Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, and rehabilitate 30 roads in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, led a team of government officials and private sector stakeholders to Ruby, Parfaite Harmonie and Tuschen, where he engaged residents on several major projects being rolled out.

Residents raised concerns about the deplorable state of roads, poor drainage and irrigation and the need for improved communication with local officials.

At Ruby, an agricultural-based community, President Ali told the residents that Guyana is poised to becoming a major food hub within the Caribbean region and the Ruby backlands, along with several other communities, are earmarked to become major production sites.

According to the head-of-state, the vast lands in the community can be used for the production of high-value crops.

This will also see the farmers in the community earning much more for their produce.

“In the horticulture industry, you know, one of the things about these communities, you have large lots. How can you capatilise on these lands to be more productive, to bring in more income? How can we bring in the Ministry of Agriculture maybe to help in the capital equipment and create ponds?” he questioned.

Further, President Ali committed to addressing issues surrounding drainage and irrigation, infrastructure and water access which were raised by the residents.

Meanwhile, during a subsequent visit to Parfaite Harmonie, President Ali told residents that the rehabilitation works on 30 roads in the community had started.

He disclosed that, over the next two to three weeks, a team will assess the area to identify other roads in need of repair.

The community, he added, will also be involved in the works.

“What we want to do is work with the contractors in the community in building back these roads as concrete roads. So, in the next few weeks, you will see a lot of work going on.”

President Ali reminded residents of the ongoing works to build the new four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane.

Preliminary works have begun on the highway, with many acres of land already being cleared and other infrastructure being put in place.

“This will bring tremendous ease; we are hoping, by June next year, that this new four-lane highway will be completed, connecting Crane to Schoonord,” he said.

Once completed, the project will see the construction of 4.1 kilometers of a dual carriageway reinforced concrete road with an emergency lane as well as 2.4 kilometres of road rehabilitation and upgrade.

It will also feature two roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete box culverts, 36 pre-stressed bridges, and road signage and markings.

The highway will pave the way for more job creation as the project will facilitate the expansion of the agricultural sector, making room for processing facilities as well as manufacturing and the construction of industrial complexes.

Additional works to be conducted in the community include the construction of a $1.4 billion water treatment facility, the extension of the school to accommodate the growing student population, as well as investments in the health centres.