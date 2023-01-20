News Archives
Who are ‘Those People’ in your neighbourhood?
Directors/Producers Lyndon Jones and Maria Benschop
-Season 3 in the works

‘THOSE People,’ a Guyanese show that has been creating waves locally and in the diaspora, continues to make its mark in the online entertainment industry, notwithstanding the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic brought with it.

In fact, Director/Producer Maria Benschop believes that having to shift from the more conventional methods of producing her shows and adapting to, at times, less than ideal circumstances, has made her better at her work.

In an interview with Buzz this week, Maria and her husband Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones reflected a bit on “Those People” and how it has come to be a much-loved and well-received show in society.

The third season of the show being well underway, with just about eight more episodes to complete it, Maria said the plan is to keep it afloat by continuing to keep their viewers happy.

Born out of a skit called ‘Tek Ups’ that featured the sizzling trio that audiences so love – Toya, Noreen and Beyoncé – the chemistry was so great that Maria decided to take it further. Apart from her, Clemencio Goddette, Leza Singh, and Michael Ignatius all contribute to the writing.

Toya (Clemencio Goddette) and Beyonce (Michael Ignatius) from ‘Those People’

Speaking on how she came up with the name “Those People”, Maria recalled something her son said to her one day when she was playing her music very loud. “Mom, you know you all are those people in the neighbourhood, right?” he had said.

“I said, yes, I know we are ‘those people.’ It stuck with me and I used it as the name of the show.”

It’s really about a group of persons in the neighbourhood who stand out for one reason or another and who people cannot help talking about.

“Noreen for example is the neighbourhood gossip, the person who loves to brag and boast. Toya is the girl whose dressing is very loud; and Beyoncé is her friend, similar in character.”

Even though they’re now back on stage, so to speak, Maria said the virtual aspects of the show will not cease.

A new episode of ‘Those People’ is released every Sunday.

She reflected on some of the positives that came out of the pandemic.

“I have become more versatile as a director and as a videographer. Working on a show on a weekly basis and having to put out something of a certain quality in so short a time, with limited resources, has developed my skillset tremendously.”
Lyndon added that they are able to use “Those People” to connect to the general public and share various important messages, especially as it relates to certain social issues.

He believes that the generally positive reviews are due to the fact that people can relate to the show.

