News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New furniture, smart TVs for Kuru Kururu schools
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand hosted a meeting in Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, on Thursday afternoon
The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand hosted a meeting in Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, on Thursday afternoon

–Minister Manickchand announces after meeting with residents

THE Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand hosted a meeting in Kuru Kururu on the Linden/Soesdyke, on Thursday afternoon, to address education related concerns.
This follows an outreach by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, on Wednesday, to communities along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The meeting was held at the Kuru Kururu Primary School. Minister Manickchand was joined by Deputy Chief Education Officer – Administration, Fazia Baksh; Regional Education Officer Region Four, Stembiso Grant, and a Senior Guidance and Counselling Officer.

In brief remarks, Minister Manickchand said that the ministry is sparing no efforts in ensuring the school is fully staffed and is equipped with the necessary facilities to deliver quality education.
Minister Manickchand reiterated that it is the main aim of the ministry to ensure children have access to opportunities which will enable them to live a comfortable life.

Parents, teachers and residents of the community made full use of the opportunity to have their concerns raised and addressed immediately by the Education Minister.
Among the issues raised was the need for new furniture particularly for the teachers. Minister Manickchand stated that new furniture will be delivered to the school by next Friday.

Additionally, the parents and teachers of both nursery and primary school children requested a smart television to be placed in the classrooms.
Minister Manickchand announced that the schools will receive two smart TVs each and will be connected to the Guyana Learning Channel, so learners and teachers could benefit from the programmes aired daily.

The community requested the appointment of a guidance and counselling officer in each secondary school or secondary department.
Minister Manickchand committed to providing those as soon as suitable persons can be engaged.

The Education Minister also committed to delivering on the request for school grants to purchase school supplies.
Concerns which were not immediately addressed were recorded. Some of these included maintenance and repair works to the school which falls under the responsibility of Regional Democratic Council, Region Four.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.