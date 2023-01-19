Soesdyke-Linden Highway to be transformed

–President Ali announces plans to address squatting, economic and infrastructural development

–‘smart’ agriculture, horticulture programme for community women also on the cards

SEVERAL communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will soon be transformed through aggressive infrastructural and economic development action plans, which are also geared at helping citizens to sustain their own advancement and development.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday led a party of ministers and other stakeholders during an engagement exercise with residents of Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kururu, two major villages along the highway.

The President spent hours on the grounds “walking and talking” with the villagers, who flocked him to vent their concerns and problems they face.

He related that Budget 2023 provides a framework for the community to work directly with the government and vice versa.

“… One of the things that we have done consistently in the last two years is listen to the people, listen to your concerns and get to plan programmes that will resolve the problems that you face on the ground.

“It’s very important to do the big transformative projects. It is important for us to do the things that benefit you directly in the communities, whether it’s the schoolchildren’s grant; whether it’s the increase in the pension for the pensioners; whether it’s the support of textbooks; whether it’s helping in transportation services; the removing of tax and fuel, those are the big things that affect part of society,” the President said while addressing the villagers at Kuru Kururu.

According to the Head of State, meeting with communities and seeing the issues they face will help the government to focus on the direct needs of its citizens— something on which the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is keen.

“We want to build a partnership with every community, build a partnership with the people of this country… you are the stakeholders of this country. You are the persons who will inherit this country and take this country forward.

“So, it’s important for me to listen to you. For us to have conversations from time to time, so that we will ensure that your needs are aligned with what we’re doing to ensure that you are involved in the creation of prosperity in the homes of every Guyanese,” the President said to the sound of loud applause.

Against this backdrop, Dr Ali said that such initiatives will aid villagers in getting involved in the development process of their communities.

“You know, my joy is to walk the communities with you to see the problems on the ground and to have them resolved almost instantaneously,” the President said.

He told the villagers that five water wells will be drilled this year which will provide first-time potable water access for some of them.

As it relates to building roads in the communities, the President said that residents will be involved in the building out of their own infrastructure.

“So we’re building concrete roads… we are first targeting roads that lead to schools, health centres, roads that are important for the elderly and we want people to have better conditions under which they live. That is important for us,” he added.

Another area to be addressed is the healthcare system in the area, over which villagers in Yarrowkabra had raised serious concerns.

One resident told the President that a doctor visits the health centre only one-day per week, and this is not sufficient for the growing community.

Immediately, the President called the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony to address the situation.

Another resident raised the issues of crime in the area, noting that persons’ homes are often burglarised.

The President highlighted that he will be looking into the possibility of a police station or a higher police presence in the area.

SQUATTING

The residents also vented their frustration over the illegal squatters who have plagued their villages, often building illegal structures on the regularised lots.

Residents added that this has become burdensome since the villagers themselves have been living on the land and waiting years for their titles.

“By the end of the first quarter, we would identify three areas along the highway that we are going to plan housing schemes in to take care of all the squatting, but we cannot tolerate any new additional squatting… we cannot tolerate squatters. I’m being very honest with you, and I think all of you should support this,” Dr Ali said.

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission was given one month to have the titles processed for persons who have legitimately occupied the said lands.

The Guyana Power and Light along with the Guyana Water Inc will address the water and electricity woes that some members of the communities face.

As it relates to education, villagers told the President that oftentimes schoolchildren are left stranded on the roads for hours, even though there are two government buses that provide transportation.

The President said that he will be looking into the situation which might possibly see new school buses to aid the growing community populations.

Famers in the communities disclosed to the President that their farmlands have been flooded due to the nearby creeks not being cleaned. Within the next few days, Dr. Ali said this will be addressed.

Residents also told the President about children in the area not attending school, because of various reasons. The President notified that Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and, as a result, her team will be visiting Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kururu.

Regarding job creation and opportunities for women, Dr Ali told villagers of his plans for a women-led horticultural operation in the area to grow fresh flowers.

“We are going to work with the women on the highway to see how we can incorporate them too in agriculture and food production, but the highest scale,” he said.

Additionally, the President said he is also thinking about the establishment of shade houses for the highway villagers.

The President, during his visit, was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, along with several senior police officers.

Over the next few days, ministers and other state agencies will go on follow-up visits to the area and report back to the President.