GAVIN Thompson, a 28-year-old construction worker of Ogle Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, on Monday appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on a drug-trafficking charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool.

Bail was later granted in the sum of $20,000 and the matter was adjourned until March 3, 2023.

Ranks of the Beterverwagting Police Station arrested Thompson on January 13.