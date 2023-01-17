News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mother hands over escapee to police
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Shamar Singh (Guyana Police Force photos)
Shamar Singh (Guyana Police Force photos)

THREE days after he escaped while being transported  to the Lusignan Prison, 22-year-old Shamar Singh has turned himself in at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

According to a police statement, on Monday at approximately 10.45hrs, Singh was handed over to the police in Regional Division #3 by his 46-year-old mother, Diane Singh of Hague, West Coast Demerara.

When questioned, Singh disclosed that she picked up her son at the Guyana Power and Light office at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, West Coast Demerara, after he told her he wanted to turn himself in.

Ryan Wilson called ‘Pepsi’

At the police station, he was rearrested and is currently in police custody.

Shamar and Ryan Wilson called “Pepsi”, 28, of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, escaped from police custody last Friday after they kicked open the door of the prison van transporting them.

Police had reported that Wilson was arrested for indecent assault while Shamar was arrested for simple larceny and possession of narcotics.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.