Mother hands over escapee to police

THREE days after he escaped while being transported to the Lusignan Prison, 22-year-old Shamar Singh has turned himself in at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

According to a police statement, on Monday at approximately 10.45hrs, Singh was handed over to the police in Regional Division #3 by his 46-year-old mother, Diane Singh of Hague, West Coast Demerara.

When questioned, Singh disclosed that she picked up her son at the Guyana Power and Light office at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, West Coast Demerara, after he told her he wanted to turn himself in.

At the police station, he was rearrested and is currently in police custody.

Shamar and Ryan Wilson called “Pepsi”, 28, of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, escaped from police custody last Friday after they kicked open the door of the prison van transporting them.

Police had reported that Wilson was arrested for indecent assault while Shamar was arrested for simple larceny and possession of narcotics.