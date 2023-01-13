‘Spray out the cockroaches from your life!’

-Jumo begins 2023 with this message in a new song

YOU know those people who ask you to stay in your home for a day or two, but end up spending months? Or those friends who you go out with that make you do all the spending?

Well, Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo calls them “cockroaches” in his new song that he released last week and he wants to send the following message: “Cleanse your life. Sanitise your life. Protect yourself from these cockroaches.”

Social commentary had a lot to do with his choice for the title of the song.

Observing how people would call each other names, a cockroach included, he realised that he could write a song that people can relate to.

“I realised that humans have the same attributes as animals and insects. We all in some form or way act the same way and there are situations we find ourselves in that shows some acting like a snake, a lion, a cockroach,” he told Buzz this week.

At the end of the day, though, the song name is just for fun, although the lyrics carry a strong message: “It means to spray or cleanse out anything that is unwanted in your life. If you have your marriage and it’s not working; you’re being abused, get rid of that person. Just as we want to get rid of cockroaches in our homes, you can get rid of these people – bad friends, bad company.”

The song makes serious points that are put over in a fun way and is one that is not disrespectful.

“I know that people don’t like cockroaches and there are people in your life that act like cockroaches. For instance, people that come at your home to spend a one or two days and next thing you know it ends up to one month; they ain’t want to move. They eating out your stuff, wearing out your clothes. So we put those behaviours in the form of a cockroach,” he explained.

Personal experience also inspired Jumo while he was working on this song.

“You and some friends go out and you alone spending. They drinking out your thing more than you and they wouldn’t even want to buy a round. That’s cockroach behaviour. There are those people who always want something and when you ask them for something, they never got. A lot of people experience these things.”

Jumo said it’s time people rid themselves of these negative traits that others exhibit.

“Anything that is unwanted, negative, would cause you pain, that don’t want you to succeed. I am saying to spray them out your life. Cleanse them.”

According to him, this is just one song of many that he has in the pipeline. He’s excited for the year 2023 and all that it promises to bring with it.

“I feel good about 2023 that we back on the road for Mash again, Independence, Cricket Carnival. I’m doing music that can be played and performed at any event. I just can’t wait for Mash,” the owner of the 592 Bar and Grill said.

Even as he pays attention to this business, and his nightclub, Jumo said number one on his list is his music.

“My focus is on my music because that is what I love.”

Instead of leaving the country for ‘greener pastures’ he prefers to stay here and contribute to moving Guyana forward.