Charmaine Blackman preparing to drop ‘Fit as a Fiddle’ any day now

CHARMAINE Blackman-Alves has been wasting no time in getting herself ready for Mashramani this year and has been in ‘Mash’ mode since last November when she began preparing new music for the celebrations.

So far, the Guyanese musician who has quite a knack for turning heads due to her unique styles of fashion and performances, recently completed the recording of three new songs.

“Fit as a Fiddle” is the title for one that will be released shortly.

In the meantime, Charmaine has also been working with artistes associated with Ssignal Productions, a production company owned by herself and husband Bonny Alves, to prepare them for the Mash season. In fact, she will be producing several music videos for her artistes.

Meanwhile, Charmaine is all set to receive the Roc Pioneers Award from overseas-based Shawn DemRoc McAllister as someone who has made an impression and contributed to Guyana’s music industry for over three decades.

“I am very pleased and honoured. It’s really an honour to be recognised for the gifts that God has bestowed on me. I would like to extend this award to Bonny Alves…it’s both of us who have been working day in and day out,” Charmaine told the Buzz.

She reflected on how she and Bonny were producing in the days when others weren’t producing anything, and how happy she is to be recognised for the hard work that they have been putting in.

Even now, after 33 years of being in the industry, Charmaine said she has not lost one bit of the energy and drive that are needed to succeed.

“Every year you learn different things. I think if I wake up one morning and am not able to sing anymore, I would really be depressed,” she said.

Relating how she’s been able to successfully deal with negativity that came her way over the years, she said: “At first it bothered me. But I have not lost sleep over that. I have come to know my worth and who I am and it doesn’t really bother me anymore.”

For one thing, being a judge for competitions has convinced Charmaine that others trust her and know her worth. On some days, though, she can’t help but notice how people with a ‘quarter’ of her talent don’t have to deal with as much negativity as she had to.

Meanwhile, McAllister in a social media post said that Charmaine’s “versatility, superb range and exceptional talent” have helped to establish her as a leading voice in the field of music in Guyana.

“Charmaine has sang with many of Guyana’s top bands the likes of the Majestics Live, The Cannon Balls Band, Pete’s Caribbean Fusion and the Yoruba Singers and her voice and features have been on radio and television commercials for some of the major companies in Guyana, the likes of Mings Products & Services Ltd, Courts (Guyana) Ltd, Wireless Connections, Guyana Lottery Company, Banks DIH Ltd, Caricom, Demerara Distillers Ltd, Geddes Grant (Guyana) Ltd, UNESCO, Guyenterprise and Creative Advertising Agencies and The Mayor & Councillors of the City of Georgetown, just to name a few.”