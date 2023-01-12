News Archives
Woman in custody for fatal stabbing of reputed husband
stabbing

THE police are currently investigating the murder of 26-year-old Leroy Dey, who was allegedly stabbed by his 30-year-old reputed wife during a misunderstanding over their rent money.

According to a police report, the incident occurred around 23:20rs on Tuesday at the couple’s Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown home. The woman, Shaneiza Clarke, is currently in custody and is assisting with investigations.

Enquiries disclosed that the two have been living together for about three years and have always had misunderstandings which led to fights.

On Tuesday, at approximately 23:00hrs, Dey went home after spending four days away. The couple had an argument about paying the landlord’s rent which led to a scuffle.

“The victim dealt the suspect a slap on the left side of her face, picked up a piece of wood and further dealt her several lashes about her body, causing her to receive injuries to the left side of her neck, right hand and jaw.

“However, in retaliation, the suspect picked up a kitchen knife that was on the ground at the time and stabbed the victim to the left side of his chest,” the release detailed.

Dey then left en route to the Stabroek Market area but collapsed whilst walking on Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, between Hadfield and Leopold Streets.

An ambulance was summoned and he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention. After undergoing surgery, Dey succumbed to his injury at approximately 09:25hrs on Wednesday.

Clarke later went to the Brickdam Police Station to make a report and was arrested. She was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital and treated by a doctor.

Dey’s body is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

