President Ali, team tour Tata Consultancy Services

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and members of his delegation were given a guided tour of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at its Special Economic Zone in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, on Tuesday.

Tata Consultancy Services is one of the largest multinational IT service and consulting companies. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India, but has offices globally. TCS is well known in the e-governance, banking and financial services, telecommunications, education and healthcare markets.

TCS is a major player in the IT space. It currently has over 600,000 employees and a market cap of over $200 billion.

(Office of the President)