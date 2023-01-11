Mon Repos Market to have food court, washroom facilities, greater security

–Minister Dharamlall says upgrades will enhance comfort, quality offered to vendors, customers

VENDORS at Mon Repos Market can look forward to a modern structure equipped with a food court, washroom facilities, security and other amenities that will enhance the comfort and quality of life for the vendors and consumers.

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, explained that the Mon Repos market has had some setbacks due to some materials waiting to be imported. According to him, the market should be completed in about five to six months, considering the weather.

Minister Dharamlall met with the vendors last November, and they expressed their concerns about the state of the market and its current position.

He said: “they had all rights to question their place of business and its current position. We are here to answer their questions, and there is nothing wrong with them wanting to know what is going on with the work on the market.”

The minister also pointed out that Mon Repos Market is one of the many markets across Guyana that the government is working on to ensure that the vendors are comfortable, safe and secure as they sell their produce and other items.

“Right now, we’re working to improve the standard and quality of other markets, such as the Charity market in Region Two, the one in Parika, the one in Leonora and others across Guyana’s ten administrative regions,” he noted.

According to the Local Government and Regional Development Minister, the aim is to have all vendors across Guyana operate in a favourable environment that will benefit all and keep the roadways clear for vehicular traffic.

He also stated that President Irfaan Ali is leading by example, and they are working with him to ensure that the vision for Guyana and its people is realised. According to him, the government of Guyana is a dynamic team committed to working in the best interest of the people of Guyana.

“Our President believes that building quality market facilities will benefit everyone across Guyana and is a way of creating employment for the local villagers and persons from neighbouring communities. The businessmen from the Mon Repos area have employed a number of locals from that area as well.”

Minister Dharamlall also took the opportunity to ask all Guyanese to keep their surroundings and roadways clean. He requested that all citizens think for themselves and not allow anyone to influence them to do otherwise.

He believes that “we” can and should play our part in making sure that “we hold ourselves and each other accountable so that the environment can be kept in a tidy manner.”

He stated that several law-abiding citizens continue to send recordings and photos of litterers, and action is taken against them.

A vegetable vendor, Satie (only name given) at the Mon Repos market, said, “We are happy that the government is giving us a better place to sell. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We want something good, so we have to wait. We can’t want good things and not have patience. Everything takes time, and with the rain every day, we must understand that, but we are happy for the market. Thank you, Minister Nigel and President Ali.”

A fish vendor called Ram explained, “I am happy that we are getting a new and upgraded market, but I would like to ask all of my fellow vendors and shoppers to ensure that the place is kept clean. Sometimes we want things and ask for them, but when we get them, we aren’t ready or able to care for them. I know that we can all do better.”

He continued: “It’s something we’ve been wishing for a long time, and from what I heard the minister say when he came, it looks like it’ll be a nice market,”