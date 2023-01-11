Man pleads not guilty to 2017 murder of minibus driver

FIVE years after 38-year-old minibus driver Tedroy Neil James was fatally shot during a robbery at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara, his alleged killer, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Orin Peters, 29, of Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court and pleaded not guilty to the capital offence.

It is alleged that on July 11, 2017, while in the company of others, Peters murdered James during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels, while prosecutor Cicelia Corbin is on record for the state.

A jury was empanelled to hear the case which will commence with the testimony of the first witness on January 17, 2023.

According to reports, the deceased was driving minibus BTT 976 north along the East Bank Demerara Public Road heading to Georgetown, when a male passenger asked him to stop at Middle Street, McDoom, where another male was waiting.

The court heard that as the male passenger was about to disembark the vehicle, two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, pounced on the unsuspecting passengers and began robbing them.

James, upon seeing what was happening, attempted to drive off and, according to the police, was shot in the back by one of the men, who thereafter made good their escape.

James was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Peters and a co-accused are currently awaiting trial at the High Court for the attempted murder of a Grove businessman.

The two were charged with discharging a loaded firearm at Imran Khan with intent to kill, while robbing him of a $200,000 gold chain and a $500,000 gold ring.