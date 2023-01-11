News Archives
Trio remanded over theft of guns, ‘ammo’ from Radar Security
men

CARLTON Dameon Singh called ‘Fat boy’, Sheldon King and Linton Trotman appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over the recent theft of almost $4 million in arms and ammunition from Radar Security.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the joint simple larceny charge which was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennon and were remanded to prison

Particulars of the charge allege that Singh, 34; Sheldon, 47 and Trotman, 29, between 10:00 hours on December 25, 2022 and 18:30 hours on December 26, 2022, allegedly stole two single-barrel shotguns valued at $950,000, four 9mm Taurus Pistols valued at $1,400,000, five Taurus .32 pistols valued at $1,425,000, 25 12-gauge cartridges, 558 .32 ammunition, and 18 9mm rounds of ammunition, all property of the above-mentioned security firm which is located at Lot 79 Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

They will make their second court appearance on January 25, 2023.

Reports are that on December 25, 2022, the firm’s 72-year-old chief security officer checked the firearms and all were intact. On December 26, 2022 another employee who is a 65-year-old weapons training officer visited the location and met a 57-year-old security guard on duty.

Upon his arrival, the training officer observed that the door to the office was not secured and was left ajar. He subsequently entered the office where he observed that the padlocks on the strongbox where the company’s weapons and ammunition are stored were cut off. The chain that connected the firearms was also cut. Aside from two shotguns, the strong box was empty.

As a result, the training officer informed the firm’s owner of his findings and a police report was made.

Staff Reporter

