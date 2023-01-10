Three men remanded to prison for alleged firearm, ammunition theft from Radar Security

POLICE on Tuesday confirmed that three men were remanded to prison after they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in connection with the alleged theft of firearms and ammunition from a Georgetown-based security company.
According to police, “Carlton Damion Singh aka ‘Fatboy’, Sheldon King aka ‘Noel’, and Linton Trotman aka ‘Dundie’ were today (Tuesday, January 10, 2023) were charged and remanded to prison in connection with the theft of several firearms and a quantity of ammunition from Radar Security Services.
“The three accused appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan, they were not required to plead and were all remanded to prison until 2023/01/25. Carlton Damion Singh was also charged with Possession of Ammunition without a Licence to wit two .32 live ammo and Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit 722 grams of cannabis.
“The trio are accused of simple larceny of two 12 gauge shotguns, five .32 pistols, four 9mm pistols, twenty-five 12 guage rounds, eighteen live 9mm rounds, thirty-eight (38) live .32 rounds, all property of Radar Security Services.”