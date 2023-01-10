Three men remanded to prison for alleged firearm, ammunition theft from Radar Security

POLICE on Tuesday confirmed that three men were remanded to prison after they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in connection with the alleged theft of firearms and ammunition from a Georgetown-based security company.

According to police, “Carlton Damion Singh aka ‘Fatboy’, Sheldon King aka ‘Noel’, and Linton Trotman aka ‘Dundie’ were today (Tuesday, January 10, 2023) were charged and remanded to prison in connection with the theft of several firearms and a quantity of ammunition from Radar Security Services.