News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Three men remanded to prison for alleged firearm, ammunition theft from Radar Security
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Featured Images - Wordpress (5)
POLICE on Tuesday confirmed that three men were remanded to prison after they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in connection with the alleged theft of firearms and ammunition from a Georgetown-based security company.
According to police, “Carlton Damion Singh aka ‘Fatboy’, Sheldon King aka ‘Noel’, and Linton Trotman aka ‘Dundie’ were today (Tuesday, January 10, 2023) were charged and remanded to prison in connection with the theft of several firearms and a quantity of ammunition from Radar Security Services.
“The three accused appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan, they were not required to plead and were all remanded to prison until 2023/01/25. Carlton Damion Singh was also charged with Possession of Ammunition without a Licence to wit two .32 live ammo and Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking to wit 722 grams of cannabis.
“The trio are accused of simple larceny of two 12 gauge shotguns, five .32 pistols, four 9mm pistols, twenty-five 12 guage rounds, eighteen live 9mm rounds, thirty-eight (38) live .32 rounds, all property of Radar Security Services.”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.