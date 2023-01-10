News Archives
Harbour Bridge company instructed to remove ‘dress code’ notice which affects ease of doing business
Featured Images - Wordpress (4)

A DRESS code notice published by the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corportation (DHBC) on Tuesday was met with backlash from members of the public, causing Public Works Minister Juan Edghill to instruct that the notice be removed from the social media page of the company.

The notice initially identified a number of clothing articles which were not allowed in the Harbour Bridge company’s office including vests and slippers.

Moments ago, Minister Edghill wrote: “A dress code publication by the Demerara Harbor Bridge Corporation was brought to my attention and I have instructed that it be taken down.

“While we encourage persons to dress appropriately when conducting business or visiting our offices, such actions do not promote our vision for an ease in doing business and our efforts to grow a stronger partnership between the agencies of the Ministry of Public Works and the Guyanese citizens.”

