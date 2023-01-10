News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr. Irfaan Ali in conversation with Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi (Office of the President photo)
President Dr. Irfaan Ali in conversation with Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi (Office of the President photo)

–among primary areas of discussion between President Ali and India’s PM Modi

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on Monday held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues, the Government of India has reported.
President Ali and Prime Minister Modi met on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) in Indore.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on Monday held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues, the Government of India has reported (Office of the President photo)

“The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues, including cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation.

“Both leaders recalled the 180-year-old historical bonds of friendship between the People of India and Guyana, and agreed to deepen them further,” the Ministry of External Affairs of India reported on its official website.

President Ali is on an official visit to India from January 8-14, 2023, and is the Chief Guest at the 17th PBD.

The Guyanese Head of State was also slated to hold bilateral discussions with President Smt Droupadi Murmu, and attend the Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Ceremony on January 10, 2023. He will also participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore on 11 January.

Apart from Indore, President Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bangalore and Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.