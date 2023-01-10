–among primary areas of discussion between President Ali and India’s PM Modi

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on Monday held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues, the Government of India has reported.

President Ali and Prime Minister Modi met on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) in Indore.

“The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues, including cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation.

“Both leaders recalled the 180-year-old historical bonds of friendship between the People of India and Guyana, and agreed to deepen them further,” the Ministry of External Affairs of India reported on its official website.

President Ali is on an official visit to India from January 8-14, 2023, and is the Chief Guest at the 17th PBD.

The Guyanese Head of State was also slated to hold bilateral discussions with President Smt Droupadi Murmu, and attend the Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Ceremony on January 10, 2023. He will also participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore on 11 January.

Apart from Indore, President Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bangalore and Mumbai.