Elections inquiry hearings to ‘wrap up’ early February with senior gov’t official testimony

— yet another APNU+AFC-affiliated witness uncooperative

THE proceedings of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into events surrounding the 2020 regional and general elections ended early today, again, as APNU+AFC-appointed commissioner on the local government commission, Nicola Denise Trotman was uncooperative.

Trotman was summoned to testify before the tribunal and showed up with her attorney, Nigel Hughes.

Hughes told the COI commissioners that his client does not wish to testify since she was involved in the elections petition proceedings and fears self-incrimination.

Chairman of the Commission – Retired Justice of Appeal of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Stanley John, and Commissioner Carl Singh asked Hughes if his client is before the court on criminal charges in relation to the 2020 elections.

Hughes and his client both replied no to this question.

“We are here not witch-hunting. We are not here to get at anybody. We are here to ascertain the truth in relation to our Terms of Reference.

“And if we can get your assistance, we would be grateful,” Commissioner Singh said.

Trotman took to the witness stand but opted to not answer any of the questions being asked by attorney Sophia Chote SC of Trinidad and Tobago, who led the proceedings.

“Under advice by my counsel, I will not answer,” the unwilling witness said to Chote.

In less than two minutes, the hearing was concluded.

The COI resumes on February 6 and is expected to be completed by February 10.

Thus far, Former Minister of Health Volda Lawrence; APNU+AFC activist Carol Smith-Joseph; former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings; former Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield; former GECOM District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo; and GECOM staff members Sheffern February, Denise Babb-Cummings, Carolyn Duncan, Enrique Livan and Michelle Miller, along with Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore have all opted to remain silent and not testify.

So far, the CoI was provided with details of how some GECOM employees participated in the suspected plot to divert votes to the APNU +AFC instead of safeguarding the electoral system.

The commission expects to wrap up its public hearings by February 10. A senior government official is expected to testify.