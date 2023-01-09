News Archives
Easy water access for Tasserene residents with new $53M well
A section of the gathering at the commissioning of the new well that will serve Tasserene, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven
A section of the gathering at the commissioning of the new well that will serve Tasserene, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven

RESIDENTS of Tasserene in the Middle Mazaruni area of Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni), are now benefitting from potable water with the completion of a $53.9 million water -supply system that promises a 24-hour supply of water.

This water supply system is one of the new projects awarded in 2022 under the Ministry of Housing and Water and with it, some 61 per cent of the 331 residents of this Region Seven community will access water easily.

Comparatively, in 2020, only 34 per cent of the population benefitted from potable water. Before the system was in place, the community relied mainly on rainwater harvesting.

One of the many components of the $53.9 M water-supply system

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Hinterland Service Director of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI). Ranchand Jailall and Representative from the Office of the Prime Minister, Erwin Ward, joined Tasserene’s Toshao Alvin Joseph and residents for the commissioning of the system on Sunday.

Minister Croal, in brief remarks, reiterated government’s commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese, irrespective of their geographical location. This project, he said, illustrates that commitment.

The scope of the Tasserene project included the drilling of a new potable water well to a depth of 120 metres and the installation of 3000 metres of 50mm (2″) PVC pipes and 1000 metres of 19mm (3/4″) pipes with 60 service connections. It also featured the construction of a 20-foot high elevated metal trestle with six 600-gallon storage tanks.

To ensure 24 hours service, a photovoltaic pump system, including a submersible pump, controller, solar panels, and accessories, was also installed with a galvanized chain-link fence around the well to ensure security. Adamantium Holdings executed the project.

Rabindra Rooplall

