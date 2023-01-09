$1.1B in support given to thousands of fisherfolk last year

–$109 million in flood relief distributed to farmers

SOME 7,500 fisherfolk across Guyana benefitted from a total of $1.1 billion in grants that were distributed by the government to help ease some of their woes.

The relief for fisherfolk was just one of several initiatives announced by the government to bring relief to vulnerable groups across the country. This specific initiative, prompted by reports of low catches, was spearheaded by President, Dr Irfaan Ali and Agriculture Minister, Zulifikar Mustapha.

As a result, fisherfolk benefitted from $150,000 each as part of a one-off cash grant which served as an immediate step undertaken by the administration to make a direct transfer to expand the industry.

Fisherfolk within Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six were among the beneficiaries of the financial support.

Grants were distributed to 706 fisherfolk and represent an approximate $105 million investment along the Essequibo Coast, a report from the Department of Public Information (DPI) noted. Further, over $216 million was distributed to more than 1,400 fisherfolk across Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo spearheaded distribution exercises along the East Coast of Demerara, which saw over 1,600 fisherfolk receiving cheques.

In Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice), grants were distributed to over 805 fisherfolk in the Abary, Bath, Blairmont, Bushlot, Mahaicony, One Door, Onverwagt, Rosignol, Three Door, Number Two, Number Three, Number Four, Number 11, Number 12, Number 29 and Number 37 areas. That distribution represents an approximate $120 million investment.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said that the effort by the government demonstrates its commitment to the development of the agriculture sector through increased budgetary allocations.

Meanwhile, due to the closure of many factories across the world caused by the global pandemic and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, farmers were finding it hard to purchase inputs such as fertilisers.

Following continuous widespread consultation with Guyanese, President Ali announced $1 billion sum for relief, among other measures, to significantly reduce input costs and assist with the scaling-up of production.

“In order to cushion the impact of the rising cost of fertiliser for farmers and to limit the pass-through to food prices, my government will be purchasing $1 billion worth of fertiliser for free distribution to farmers for use in their planting and replanting activities,” President Ali said.

The funds came from the $5 billion set aside in the 2022 National Budget as part of an intervention to address the cost of living.

The government also distributed more than $109 million in flood relief grants to rice, livestock, and cash crop farmers throughout Guyana in 2022.

The PPP/C Administration, led by President Ali, has been leading the Caribbean in its food security efforts to lower the high food import bill in the region and to ensure food security.