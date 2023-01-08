Ranks engage youths in Albouystown

RANKS from the Ruimveldt Police Station and Community Relations Office engaged youths from James Street Albouystown. The youths were at the time participating in a coaching session conducted by Mr. Zebulon, a resident of the community, on Friday last.

According to a Facebook post by Regional Division #4 ‘A’, Mr. Zebulon is an influential community personnel who engages the youths in his community meaningfully in the absence of school. After meaningful discussions, he has decided to collaborate with the police to enhance and maintain social crime prevention activities in the community of Albouystown.

The Guyana Police Force continues to forge ahead with its social crime prevention initiatives, by partnering with key Stakeholders for safer communities, a press release noted.

Additionally, on Thursday last, Woman Inspector Padmore, Inspector in Charge of the Community Relations Office, and team along with Woman Sergeant Bowan, Sergeant in Charge of Brickdam Police Station, conducted a walkabout in the community of Leopold.

The residents gave positive feedback about the police and stated that they are encouraged to work along with the Police to maintain the positive change that is evident in the community.