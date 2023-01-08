News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Ranks engage youths in Albouystown
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Scenes from the walkabout in Leopold Street
Scenes from the walkabout in Leopold Street

RANKS from the Ruimveldt Police Station and Community Relations Office engaged youths from James Street Albouystown. The youths were at the time participating in a coaching session conducted by Mr. Zebulon, a resident of the community, on Friday last.

According to a Facebook post by Regional Division #4 ‘A’, Mr. Zebulon is an influential community personnel who engages the youths in his community meaningfully in the absence of school. After meaningful discussions, he has decided to collaborate with the police to enhance and maintain social crime prevention activities in the community of Albouystown.

The Guyana Police Force continues to forge ahead with its social crime prevention initiatives, by partnering with key Stakeholders for safer communities, a press release noted.
Additionally, on Thursday last, Woman Inspector Padmore, Inspector in Charge of the Community Relations Office, and team along with Woman Sergeant Bowan, Sergeant in Charge of Brickdam Police Station, conducted a walkabout in the community of Leopold.

The residents gave positive feedback about the police and stated that they are encouraged to work along with the Police to maintain the positive change that is evident in the community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.