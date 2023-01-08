Farmer nabbed with more than 2,000 grams ‘ganja’

–says marijuana was for “a fine hustle because things lil hard”

A 58-year-old Berbice farmer, Compton Joseph Allicock, has been detained by ranks from the Ituni Police Station after being found at a roadblock with more than 2000 grams of cannabis.

Around 18:25hrs on Friday, the ranks were on a ‘stop- and-search’ exercise in front of the Ituni Police Station when they stopped a white 212 car bearing registration #PZZ 7500, driven by a 34-year-old electrician of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The police said three passengers were inside the car, including Allicock, of Unamco Junction, Upper Berbice River, who was seated in front next to the driver, with a pink haversack on the floor of the car between his feet.

A police rank at the roadblock told the driver and passengers that he would like to search their personal belongings, to which they agreed. When the rank searched Allicock, he found a bulky black plastic bag containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis stashed in the crotch of his pants.

The ranks also searched the haversack belonging to Allicock, which had a quantity of cassava. Among the cassava were four bulky black plastic parcels and one blue plastic parcel. The parcels contained a quantity of leaves, seeds & stems suspected to be cannabis.

Allicock was told of the offence committed and cautioned. He then admitted, under caution, saying: “Officer, I was taking this thing [marijuana] to make a fine hustle because things lil hard.”

He was arrested and escorted into the Ituni Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to just over 2,041 grams.

While nothing of evidential value was found on the driver and the other two passengers, the police took statements from them and they were allowed to go. The suspect is in custody pending further investigation.