News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Farmer nabbed with more than 2,000 grams ‘ganja’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
weed

–says marijuana was for “a fine hustle because things lil hard”

A 58-year-old Berbice farmer, Compton Joseph Allicock, has been detained by ranks from the Ituni Police Station after being found at a roadblock with more than 2000 grams of cannabis.
Around 18:25hrs on Friday, the ranks were on a ‘stop- and-search’ exercise in front of the Ituni Police Station when they stopped a white 212 car bearing registration #PZZ 7500, driven by a 34-year-old electrician of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The police said three passengers were inside the car, including Allicock, of Unamco Junction, Upper Berbice River, who was seated in front next to the driver, with a pink haversack on the floor of the car between his feet.

A police rank at the roadblock told the driver and passengers that he would like to search their personal belongings, to which they agreed. When the rank searched Allicock, he found a bulky black plastic bag containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis stashed in the crotch of his pants.

The ranks also searched the haversack belonging to Allicock, which had a quantity of cassava. Among the cassava were four bulky black plastic parcels and one blue plastic parcel. The parcels contained a quantity of leaves, seeds & stems suspected to be cannabis.

Allicock was told of the offence committed and cautioned. He then admitted, under caution, saying: “Officer, I was taking this thing [marijuana] to make a fine hustle because things lil hard.”
He was arrested and escorted into the Ituni Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to just over 2,041 grams.

While nothing of evidential value was found on the driver and the other two passengers, the police took statements from them and they were allowed to go. The suspect is in custody pending further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.