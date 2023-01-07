President Ali: Cash transfers not feasible

–says govt’s focus is economic development, building prosperity

WHILE emphasising that Guyana’s economic development is a priority for the government, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has indicated that giving cash transfers to every household is not a feasible option.

He made these remarks on Thursday evening at a stakeholders’ discussion for 2023 and beyond that was held at State House.

At the start of the engagement, the Head of State noted that he could adopt the position of others and say let’s give every household $G1 million, but this would not feasible and must be dismissed.

“First, it’s nonsensical, because we can’t afford it even at the highest point of oil revenue, but it sounds nice; it sounds great, and we have to dismiss these things,” President Ali said.

As such, he mentioned that the leaders will have to embark on a programme of economic literacy to get the population to understand the economic framework through which policies are crafted for the betterment of the country.

President Ali urged citizens not to be carried away by things that sound lofty or nice, and in turn have no sustainability.

Further, President Ali said his government is not being carried away by those things, but is instead focused on improving Guyana’s competitiveness and productive capacity, strengthening the workforce and building prosperity that reaches every household.

He said: “As a society, we have to debunk this type of fallacy, otherwise all of us will be part of building a future that is not sustainable.”

The government has embarked on massive nationwide development that will lay a foundation that will make Guyana’s economy resilient.

He went to add that this effort includes a massive transformational agenda, part of which focuses on infrastructure across the country.

Some of these projects include the building of the new Demerara River Bridge, a new highway along the railway embankment all the way to Unity/Lancaster, the commencement of work on the new highway from New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek, and the finalising of documents for a bridge across the Corentyne River.

President Ali said that the government is also looking at having a new terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), as the current capacity has already been outgrown.

Additionally, this transformative agenda will see the building of international standard bridges from Linden all the way to Lethem, the contracts for which have already been awarded.

“Those are works that are ongoing; work that is important in this transformative agenda,” he added.