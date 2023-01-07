Agreement signed for US$20M quarry company at Batavia

–some 40 Amerindians to gain employment

AN agreement for the establishment of a US$20 million quarry company was on Friday inked under the purview of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs between the village council of Batavia and the Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management.

At a simple signing ceremony held in the Ministry’s boardroom, Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai told reporters that the agreement comes after months of consultations and discussions with both the residents and representatives of the company.

“They [representatives] were guided by support staff from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and so today I am pleased that they are at the conclusion,” Minister Sukhai said adding: “The villagers have been provided along the way with full consultation. Four meetings with the villagers were held and they were provided with information and have been satisfied that they are in good hands with the village council and the investors.”

According to the agreement, the company will be leasing land from the village council for a period of 15 years for the construction of a quarry operation.

Meanwhile, the company’s Management Director, Jesvin Pradeep Kumar, disclosed that some 40 persons will be employed once construction of the establishment has been completed.

While a date was not disclosed for the commencement of operations, Kumar disclosed that both skilled and unskilled persons will be employed at the company.

Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources Management specialises in consulting and mining of natural resources including manganese, granite, bauxite, silica sand and iron ore.

The company also has operations in oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure and training.

Further, as it relates to how the operations will benefit the company, Batavia’s Toshao, Orin Williams said the agreement will be a “life changing” one for the residents.

“This is a very good opportunity for us to improve the lives of our residents in the village and we have seen this project as a project that will change a lot of things for our people,” he added.

Williams informed this publication that the agreement is the first of its kind for the Region Seven community.

“I am happy to be the toshao that could experience this historical moment because this is the first time we have done such huge negotiations and signings of such a big contract and I happy and I know that it will benefit my village a lot,” he said.