Police corporal gets $300,000 bail for alleged money laundering

FOLLOWING a two-year investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Police Corporal Rawl Haynes, on Thursday, appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on money laundering charges.

The Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo resident was not required to plead to the three charges which were read to him by Magistrate Zamena Ali-Seepaul. He was later granted a total of $300,000 bail.

Particulars of the first two charges alleged that Haynes, on April 7, 2020, converted $8,000,000 for part payment of properties located at Lots 284 and 285 Block 8 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo respectively, knowing or having reason to believe that the said sum of money was the proceed of crime, with the aim of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the cash.

He was released on $200,000 for the two charges and those matters were adjourned until January 17.

The third charge alleged that Haynes on August 22, 2019, converted the sum of $2,900,000 for payment of one Toyota Allion motor car # PYY 357, under the same circumstances.

For this charge, Haynes was granted $100,000 bail and the matter was transferred to the Wales Magistrate’s Court for January 25.

In March 2021, Haynes along with Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis and Sergeants Michael Corbin and Jermaine Fraser, were charged by SOCU with conspiracy to defraud the Guyana Police Force of $19 million.

Haynes was also charged separately with larceny by public officer.

This was after it was discovered that millions of dollars were fraudulently stolen in alleged conspiracies involving several senior and junior police ranks.

The cases were referred to SOCU for investigation.

In a release, SOCU said that Haynes had been under the radar since 2020.

According to the Head of SOCU, Assistant Commissioner Fizal Karimbaksh, the Police Corporal did a number of substantial cash-based transactions.

It is alleged that on April 7, 2020, Haynes purchased the Lot 285 property for $13 million and the Lot 284 property for $2 million.

These properties are situated next to each other. Official documents suggested that the properties would be transfer to Haynes upon the completion of court proceedings which are presently pending.

In the release, the Head SOCU further claimed that Haynes purchased two motor cars between August 2019 and February 2020.