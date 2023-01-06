News Archives
NGO looking to collaborate with gov’t ministries, local businesses
The Better Hope Charity distributed food to the residents of Dharm Shala on Thursday
THE Better Hope Charity, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) situated in Toronto, Canada, and New York, United States, but is Guyanese-owned, is looking to collaborate with government ministries and local businesses in an effort to expand their reach in Guyana and serve as many underprivileged persons as possible.

The NGO was started in 2013 in Canada by Mohadeo Tahal’s family. Tahal had moved to Canada in 1998 when he was 18 years old. The NGO has been helping people in Guyana since then.

“It started with the children Christmas party, 350 kids. It has now grown to over 600 kids on Christmas Day. We have toys that we ship down, candy and stuff like that and this year we decided after the pandemic to undertake the senior’s party,” Tahal stated.

With about 500 hampers being handed out to seniors and multiple fundraisers, members of the organisation realised they should be doing a lot more.

So, they reached out to the Palms Geriatric Home and the Dharm Shala, along with orphanages.

They gave the children at the orphanages, lunches and toys.

Additionally, they are feeding people and helping them to access diapers at the old age homes, providing walkers, and wheelchairs to residents in Better Hope and to anyone they find that is in need.

Tahal said that the seniors in Guyana need help, so they are trying to expand that aspect.

“We have about 16 wheelchairs and walkers that didn’t get here yet because of the Christmas shipping. We might not be able to distribute them now but I will be back in February [to distribute],” Tahal said.

He added: “We look forward to doing a quarterly, like every three months, feeding them and then at Christmas time again. If it’s a kid’s orphanage, have candy and have toys and stuff for them at Christmas time.”

Tahal says they are looking to have more local support. To raise funds, they usually have bus trips and dances in Toronto and New York, but currently, they are only dancing.

“We hold two dances in Canada and in the States… April or May, there is a dance, one for New York and one will be in Toronto and then again in September or October,” he explained.

The NGO collects used clothing, diapers, walkers, and wheelchairs. They can be contacted at betterhopecharity@gmail.com.

