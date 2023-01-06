Journey and destination management company launched

GLOBAL Tours and Travel (Global TT), the newest entrant in the travel services market and tourism sector, on Wednesday, officially launched its services at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

According to a press release, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, congratulated the journey and destination management company on the new initiative and for thinking outside of the box.

He said that the services being offered will improve the travel experience of Guyanese and others who reside in Guyana. He pointed to the great opportunities that exist in the Guyana aviation sector and welcomed GlobalTT to be a part of it.

He spoke of the significant expansion works currently underway at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and about other airlines being encouraged to service the Guyana route.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Global TT, Tyler Orderson, in revealing the high level of services that will be offered, and in describing the vision and mission of the company, explained that the company consists of two main divisions: the first deals with the corporate or business and government clients undertaking business travel, and the second one caters to individuals, families, and groups interested in leisure travel.

Orderson said that his company had entered into partnerships and was collaborating with the major airlines, ground transportation service providers, the leading hotel brands and chains, airport hospitality service providers, and established tour operators across the globe, to offer very favourable pre-negotiated rates, comprehensive end-to-end travel solutions to every client, and 24/7 support to its clients during their journey.

Orderson indicated his company’s intention to provide innovative and cost-effective business travel management solutions to government officials, offices, and entities, to the local private sector along with foreign businesses operating in Guyana, including operators in the oil and gas sector, foreign missions, and international agencies located in Guyana, and to public corporations, including the convenience of having travel consultants visiting the offices of these clients and sitting down with them to work out the best options in satisfying their business travel needs.

“In the area of leisure travel with much of the world reopened, and with 2023 shaping up to be the year travel officially bounces back, the COO listed their plans for weekend getaways, romantic trips, family travel, beach vacations and cruises with the most exciting itineraries on the high seas for Guyanese and for those living in Guyana to explore the world with gusto,” the release stated.

Orderson said the team at GlobalTT has taken the time to know the destinations and partners in the various destinations to deliver a special experience to its customers.

He also related that Global TT knows the ways to make the client’s travel experience truly special, truly hassle-free, and truly enriching.

In addition to sightseeing, GlobalTT also arranges accommodation, airport transfers, regional flights, visas, and other logistics in advance. They provide customers with ongoing, firsthand travel advice and expertise.

Executive Director of GlobalTT, Professor Aubrey Mendonca, said that the personal connection between GlobalTT and their clients is what would make the difference between his company and other travel service providers.

How a person chooses to spend their leisure time is a very important decision, he said before adding that the company will be offering tours to international destinations that they consider perfect choices for their client’s leisure time, with each place being home to rich cultural traditions, comfortable hotels and resorts, sophisticated dining and shopping, and a solid tourism infrastructure.

Country Manager of Caribbean Airlines in Guyana, Renatha Marshall, lauded the initiative and said that the airline looks forward to a partnership that results in Guyanese and other travellers who reside in Guyana benefitting from great travel packages and all-inclusive tours.

The goal of the alliance, she stated, will be to provide travellers with a superb vacation or business travel experience from beginning to end, from the planning stages to the trip itself, all the way to the return home.