Commodity prices remain stable at major markets

PRICE checks by the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) between December 29, 2022 and January 4, 2023, showed that the retail and wholesale prices for crops and livestock remained stable at all major markets when compared to November to December 2022.

The GMC made checks at Kumaka, Anna Regina, Parika, Vreed-en-Hoop, Diamond, Stabroek, Bourda, Mon Repos, and Skeldon municipal markets.

As these major markets resumed normal operations following the festive season, GMC confirmed that the prices for chicken, beef, pork, and mutton remained steady and are in bountiful supply at all locations.

Other commodities such as milk, eggs, fruits, and fresh vegetables when compared to the corresponding period as livestock, remain available and affordable.

Notably, vegetables such as boulanger, cabbage, ochro, and pumpkin have remained under $500 per parcel and/or lb respectively. The same can be said for plantains, carrots, and other root crops.

Moreover, Guyanese can look forward to the continuation of this trend as farmers encounter more favourable weather conditions in the upcoming months, which is expected to inspire increased production.

In addition, food production in Guyana will continue to attract further investments in 2023 that will improve overall productivity in the sector.

In September 2022, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean will benefit from a US$28 million investment from the United States (US) Government that will support increased food production and agriculture development in the region.

Food security continues to be a paramount policy initiative for the Government of Guyana, which holds lead responsibility for agriculture, agricultural diversification, and food security in CARICOM, and is spearheading the regional body’s quest to reduce its food-import bill; this is an action that requires each state achieving a reduction in food-import of 25 per cent by 2025. (DPI)