President Ali is first official subscriber to ENet’s 4G/5G VoLTE network

ENET, on Wednesday, visited State House, where President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, became the first official subscriber to its 4G/5G VoLTE (Voice over LTE) network, and the company has indicated that it will be rolling out this service to the general public over the next few weeks.

According to a post on the President’s Facebook page, during the visit, ENet’s Chairman, Rakesh Puri, and CEO, Vishok Persaud, presented President Ali with a replica of the first SIM numbered 001 as a token of his status as the first person to officially connect to ENet’s new 5G cellular network.

The President congratulated the newest entrant in the mobile telecoms space on this remarkable achievement, that is, the first 5G VoLTE network in the country and the region, and especially on utilising local resources to deliver a world-class product.

President Ali commended the company’s continued investment in the sector. He also recognised them as a private sector company that is taking on the challenge of creating transformational investments aligned with the government’s national development agenda, which aims to create jobs and generate wealth for all citizens across Guyana.

ENet’s Chairman thanked the President for accelerating the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, as well as the government’s emphasis on enabling local companies to implement meaningful projects for the benefit of Guyana.

He also reaffirmed ENet’s commitment, as a 100 per cent Guyanese-owned company, to continuously expand and improve telecommunications services for Guyanese.

ENet’s 5G VoLTE network will deliver a world-class product on 4G and 5 G-enabled phones, including local and international voice calls, SMS, 4G, and 5G data, and international roaming services. Cellular talk, text, and data services will be available across a large coverage area built on ENet’s fiber backbone – the largest fiber backbone in Guyana.