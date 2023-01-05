Local farmers, agro-processors urged to form consortiums to supply O&G sector

WITH Guyana’s oil-and-gas sector quickly expanding, local farmers and agro-processors are being urged to form consortiums to supply fresh fruits, vegetables and other commodities.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle exclusively on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said that while there is a small group of local farmers who already provide both fresh and processed products to the sector, there is room for a greater market.

“The Ministry, through the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), is continuously encouraging farmers’ groups/associations across the country to drive the overall improvement of the sector, especially in the area of production,” Minister Mustapha said.

He noted that the ministry has been providing training opportunities to members of existing groups that supply the oil-and-gas sector.

“These groups are receiving training in various areas such as Good Agriculture Practices, Record Keeping, Pest and Disease, Chemical and Fertiliser Application, Post-Harvest and Business Management to better improve their farming techniques, and management practices,” he added.

To ensure that farmers are well positioned to benefit from the oil boom, there has been an increase in production initiatives.

It was explained that the aim is to allow them the opportunity to be able to supply goods while using traditional methods and climate smart techniques.

According to Minister Mustapha, many of Guyana’s agro-processed products can be found within the oil & gas Industry.

Several recognised brands are being purchased directly from processors or consolidators and are supplied to oil and gas vessels, he said.

“Our local products are of comparable standards and even of better quality. Take for example ketchup, the brand Heinz is made in USA. It] sits minimum three months in a [United States of America] USA warehouse, then ships another month to Guyana, then reaches the customers, whereas locally produced ketchup is made today and reaches customers tomorrow,” Mustapha added.

Last month, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, had announced the first auction for the development of 14 new oil blocks.

The blocks will be in shallow-water and deep-water areas combined.

The President had explained that there are separate requirements for qualifications to participate in the deep versus the shallow-water blocks. A higher bar has been set for the deeper areas.

He noted further that Guyana’s offshore basin has captivated the attention of the global oil market participants and has been called a gateway to the world’s fastest-growing super basin over the last four years.

Further, at a recent press conference, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA)’s President, Rafeek Khan said with the upcoming auction of the new oil blocks, small businesses must be “bold and confident” to capitalise on the opportunities provided by the sector.

“I want to see businesses come forward and bring your ideas, challenge us at the GMSA to see how you can play a greater role, but you must put your businesses in order, you must come with confidence, you must prepare to leverage your assets, you must be prepared to leverage your time and …take risks,” Khan said.