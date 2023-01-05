Fire Service gets $81.8M boost from gov’t

-new vehicles, bicycles to help improve firefighting efforts

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Wednesday, handed over $81.8 million worth of new vehicles and bicycles which were purchased by the Government of Guyana, to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Minister Benn told the firemen that this year, new steps will be taken to improve the operations of the Fire Service.

According to a press release, the vehicles include two excavators which will remain in Region Four to assist in the planting of fire hydrants and to support firefighting efforts; three double cab pickups which will be placed in Regions Two, Four, and Six; one Fortuner SUV which will be used to transport the Chief Fire Officer and other senior officers; and one motorcycle which will be sent to Lethem, Region Nine.

Five bicycles which were also included in the purchase will be distributed to each division.

Chief Fire Officer (ag), Gregory Wickham, thanked Minister Benn on behalf of the GFS for the commitment to the development of the service by allowing them access to more equipment and tools to help them better their firefighting efforts.

“These pieces of equipment will be used to enhance our firefighting in the various areas. The excavators will be used to do clearing of debris when there are fires and also in the exercises of planting of hydrants around the country,” Wickham said.

Additionally, Wickham related that the Guyana Fire Service’s new headquarters on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, is already 90 per cent completed.

In December 2022, the fire chief in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, confirmed that works have been progressing smoothly on the multimillion-dollar facility.

He noted that it should be completed within the contract period at the rate they are going.

The contract was awarded in November 2021 to Mohamed’s Enterprise following a tender process. Subsequently, the construction began in December of that year, with an expected 14-month timeline.

The relocation of the Fire Service headquarters from the Stabroek area to Homestretch Avenue is expected to increase emergency response timing, as it will now be away from the heavily-congested downtown area.

In February 2022, the Guyana Chronicle reported that following preparatory works on the three-and-a-half-acre plot of land, the foundation for the facility was laid, and further works commenced.

Later in September this year, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said that work on the actual structure was about 60 per cent completed. At the time, he noted that he was satisfied with the progress and quality of the work done thus far.

The expected deadline for the completion of the project is April 2023. While the contract sum is $614 million, the new headquarters is expected to cost some $648 million upon full completion.