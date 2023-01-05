Guyanese cardiology specialist ready to serve after completing training in Cuba

DR. SURUJ HARRICHAND who has recently completed specialist training in Cardiology from the University of Medical Sciences of Villa Clara, Cuba, with excellence, will return to Guyana, later this month, after a rigorous three years of intense studies.

Dr. Harrichand, who hails from West Bank Demerara, Region Three, arrived in Havana in 2009 to pursue studies in Medicine at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) and later at the University of Medical Sciences of Ciego De Avila.

After completing his MD, he returned to Guyana and worked at the West Demerara Regional Hospital alongside the Cuban Medical Brigade.

In January 2019, he commenced studies in Clinical Cardiology at the University of Medical Sciences of Villa Clara and secured 98.16 per cent out of a possible 100 points. After that, he began to pursue an intensive programme specialising in Clinical and Invasive Electrophysiology and Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Devices (pacemakers, ICDs, CRTs).

Dr. Harrichand performed surgeries involving 175 pacemakers and ICD implants as First Operator during his training. He was privileged to study at the Ernesto Guevara Hospital in the Province of Villa Clara during his final year. His Medical Supervisors included Professor Elibet Chavez Gonzalez, Professor Raimundo Carmona Puerta, Dr. Juan Miguel, and Dr. Fernando Rodriguez Gonzalez.