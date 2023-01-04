PM Gonsalves conferred with prestigious Order of Roraima

–other regional contributors to democracy to be recognised later this year

PRIME Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves was on Tuesday evening conferred with the prestigious Order of Roraima.

The Prime Minister who is in Guyana for an official four-day visit, received the order at a simple ceremony at State House in Georgetown.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, President, Dr Irfaan Ali stated that Guyana is honoured to confer the Order of Roraima on Prime Minister Gonsalves in recognition of his tireless commitment and contributions to the cause of regional integration.

“Dr Gonsalves is a Caribbean man, a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines, he has laboured on the issue of regionalism recognising that our Caribbean civilisation will remain stronger when we speak with one voice and act collectively,” President Ali said.

He further congratulated Dr Gonsalves on his induction into the orders of Guyana and thanked him for his steadfast leadership.

Additionally, the Head of State applauded Gonsalves for his commitment to democracy, peace, security and the development of the Caribbean, noting that this is the most important attribute of any state.

To this end, he said that as a country, Guyana, later this year will be recognising many other regional and national contributors who stood up for democracy, the rule of law and freedom for Guyana during the protracted electoral process in 2020.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that he was humbled by the bestowal of the honour and added that he accepts the order with humility, not for himself, but for the many persons with whom he has worked over his many years as a political activist.

He added that over his 50 years of being involved in political activism, he has been a friend of Guyana and the nationalist movement. It was then that he recognised the contribution of former President, Dr Cheddi Jagan, whom he said made contributions in teaching and moulding him during his career.

He said: “This investiture, this award, I couldn’t be speaking here and accepting this honour without paying homage to Dr Cheddi Jagan.”