Household incomes will increase consistently

—President Ali affirms, highlights measures implemented so far to enhance welfare of Guyanese

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has said that his government will continue to work towards ensuring that disposable income is improved in all households across Guyana.

Dr Ali made this remark during a recent interview with the international news agency, Al Jazeera, during which he gave the reassurance that his administration is ensuring that necessary investments are being made to transform the lives of all Guyanese.

He said: “One of the important things that we must do is to improve disposable income in every household, to give people access to basic facilities. We understand what it takes to manage the country without resources. So, we more than understand the responsibility that comes with managing a country with resources, with this opportunity to transform the lives of every single person.”

At the time he was addressing the government’s plan to address the poverty level, and went on to highlight several initiatives implemented thus far to enhance the welfare and well-being of every Guyanese.

He highlighted that several measures were put in place since entering office in 2020, which included the removal of burdensome taxes that resulted in approximately $40 billion being placed back into taxpayers’ pockets.

Further, President Ali said that they have been on an aggressive drive to provide some 50,000 jobs during their first term in office as was promised in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto.

To increase disposable income, the part-time jobs initiative was launched last year, through which some 13,000 persons are benefitting. This programme will cost the government some $10 billion annually.

The job opportunities allow for persons to work for 10 days and earn up to $40,000 monthly. Jobs are being offered in specific areas within government ministries and agencies and cater for one person per household.

“We are moving in a direction in which more people will move to a position in which not only the basic poverty level is addressed, but the issue of empowerment?disposable income? is addressed to the extent that more persons will be graduating to the middle- class,” the Head of State said.

During the interview, President Ali went on to add that the government will ensure that revenue from the oil-and-gas industry is used to diversify Guyana’s economy and bring benefits to all citizens.

Additionally, the country’s development will be driven by a mixture of government and private-sector investments. The government’s investment for the expansion of various sectors, Dr Ali said, is part of the plan to position Guyana as a leader in agriculture, energy and infrastructure. (DPI)