St. Vincent to import houses from Guyana
Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, inspects one of the many homes in the Great Diamond Low-income Housing Development in the presence of Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Director of Projects, Central Housing and Planning Authority, Omar Narine
–PM Gonsalves says after inspecting facilities
AT the completion of a tour of the Great Diamond Low-income Housing Development, East Bank Demerara, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, lauded President Irfaan Ali and his administration for the initiative.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister was given a guided tour of the housing development by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall; Director of Projects-Central Housing and Planning Authority, Omar Narine and the Head of DuraVilla, Rafeek Khan.

“I was very impressed with the project which the government of Guyana is involved in…I have studied very carefully the two-bedroom model, the cost is excellent and its fantastic value for money”, PM Gonsalves said.

One of the DuraVilla homes at Great Diamond where sustainable homes are being constructed in keeping with government’s vision for ‘green villages’

Each housing unit features two bedrooms, a living room and sanitary facilities at a cost of $5.5 million.

The PM lauded the government for subsidizing the cost, as he noted the homes are perfect starter homes for first-time homeowners.

“I believe this is an excellent initiative by the President and his administration; this is incredible when you think of the overall target they are aiming for,” he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that his administration has a similar initiative, as the island continues to work to rebuild its housing stock following the last volcanic eruption.

“We have a similar category and these prices are certainly better than ours…the finishes are similar, there are definitely some things the homeowners have to do and there is room for addition, but this will provide the base for persons to have a good-quality, affordable housing.”

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, along with officials at the DuraVilla factory at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara

The Prime Minister and officials also visited the DuraVilla homes at Great Diamond where sustainable homes are being constructed, in keeping with government’s vision for ‘green villages.’

PM Gonsalves noted that his administration is in the process of finalizing an arrangement, which will see homes from DuraVilla being imported into St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Under this arrangement, one, two and three-bedroom homes will be imported to the island to aid in the government’s housing initiative. Also, the PM visited the GuyAmerica Furniture store before wrapping up Tuesday morning’s activities with the Housing Minister.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is currently on a four-day state visit along with his wife Eloise Harris, during which he is expected to meet with a number of government and private sector bodies.

