GFF President donates football equipment to Albouystown youths

ON New Year’s Day, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers.

During the visit, Forde handed over a quantity of balls, cones and bibs to Coach Clifford Anthony aka Zebulun, who is a senior member of the community that has for many years been volunteering his time as a coach and mentor to youngsters.

During his interaction, President Forde also played in a 5 v 5 mini competition. And, he shared remarks after, “I know how important football is to all of you and I can see how well you can play because of the many hours you spend in the streets playing. I want to ask you a big favour – please also spend some of that time on your school work in the evening. Education is your safest bet to having a better life.”

Forde added that, “I will continue to provide Coach Zebulun with more equipment to do this important work and I will be back here to officially launch a inter- street weekend knock out competition for boys, girls and adult players as well. It is my intention to visit many more inner city communities and support the work of community coaches.”

The visit to the community was coordinated by Coach Sampson Gilbert, who is a Coach Educator assigned to the GFF.