Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh renews sponsorship of Berbice Cricket for 2023

-GY$2.3M allotted for 2023, bowling machines for developmental programme

The plans of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) for the development of cricket in the ancient county for 2023 on Monday last received a major boost when long-time sponsor, Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh renewed his sponsorship recently.

Dr. Singh, a highly respected medical doctor based in Texas, USA, has been supporting the Hilbert Foster-led board since 2018 and has invested millions of dollars into a county-wide coaching programme and assisting the county with a wide range of items including water pitchers, grass cutters, pitch covers. He also sponsored the restoration of the BCB Office in 2019.

Foster, who led the BCB discussion with Dr. Singh, disclosed that the 2023 sponsorship covers three major sections that includes tournaments, bowling machines and cricket academies.

The deal would see Dr. Singh sponsoring two-day tournaments for four sub zones at the under-15 and under-19 levels.

The major objectives are to get youth cricketers to play the longer version of the game and to get youths to develop concentration at the crease.

At the end of the two tournaments, the Berbice selectors would select a twenty-man squad for a special three-day coaching programme.

The second part of the multimillion sponsorship would involve the purchasing of two bowling machines for the BCB coaching programme.

The machines were specially requested by the BCB nineteen- member coaching staff during one of their meetings with Foster.

The two machines would be obtained at the cost of about eight hundred thousand dollars.

The main objective is to work on the ability of Berbice young batsmen to play fast bowling.

The BCB hopes to acquire at least two more bowling machines

so that every sub zone would have one for their own internal coaching programmes.

The ancient county is also expected to collect a large amount of bowling machines from a friend of Berbice cricket, Australian Matt Bruer, later this year.

The final part of the cricket sponsorship covers expenses for the hosting of mini academies in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne.

The four mini academies will be held in July/August and would cater for a combined one hundred and eighty youths between the ages of nine to eighteen years old.

A panel of coaches headed by level three coach, Winston Smith, would conduct the academies that would be held over two days in each sub zone.

BCB president Hilbert Foster expressed thanks to the sponsor for his continued investment in the county cricket development.

He stated that 2023 will see unmatched development in the game especially at the youth level as the proactive board strives to unearth new talents for the future.

The support of Dr. Singh would allow the BCB to successfully complete its comprehensive youth developmental programme which includes regular coaching at the club and school levels, youth tournaments, obtaining all the necessary equipment and providing youths with gears and all the necessary cricket educational materials.

Dr. Singh stated that he was very impressed with the development currently taking place in the county and was delighted to assist. The long-time sponsor also committed to assisting in the future.