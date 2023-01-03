Guyana’s prosperity inevitable

–Vice-President Jagdeo says foundation set, new initiatives to be launched this year to advance development

GUYANA is poised for exciting times ahead, as the massive transformation of the country is set to continue in 2023, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the country’s Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, said in his New Year’s message.

The Vice-President related that the new year offers an opportune moment for reflection and recalibration to complete unfinished business, and also for a fresh start to launch new initiatives to further foster prosperity.

Reflecting on 2022, he related that, while there were many challenges like the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was able to keep the country moving forward in line with the manifesto promises.

Among the successes achieved in 2022 on the infrastructure side, he said works have commenced on the new Demerara River Bridge while the Mandela Avenue to Diamond Highway is almost complete.

He added, too, that the Ogle to Eccles and Linden to Mabura highways have commenced, and funding for the new Soesdyke-Linden Highway has been secured.

Also well underway was the national energy master plan that is expected to cut costs in half, as the contract had already been signed for the Wales Gas to Shore project.

Along with that, the Vice-President highlighted that the country also achieved the milestone of becoming the first country to have been issued carbon credits for successfully preventing forest loss and degradation.

He added: “Thousands of jobs have been created in every region, salary scales have been adjusted upwards and small business loans and grants have benefitted thousands.”

Additionally, the government had embarked on a wide-ranging citizens’ empowerment programme through state-sponsored academic and professional scholarships and youth participation in governance. There was ICT and other skills training, socio-cultural investments and community-based enhancement drives.

Dr. Jagdeo related that all of that and more had been achieved under the competent leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“With these overwhelming successes over the past year, our management of the new and emerging multi-dimensional economy, and the resolute positioning of our country among the global community of contemporary democracies, Guyana is poised for exciting times ahead,” he said.

To continue the transformation this year, the President announced that his government plans to step on the accelerator to complete its national transformative agenda.

He also said that the government will work towards completing major road transport works and even intensifying the country’s digital transformation, among many other things.