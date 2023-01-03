Norton facing allegations of racism, corrupt practices within PNCR

–dodges the Guyana Chronicle

THE popular quote, “something is rotten in the Kingdom of Denmark” is a stark reminder of the state of affairs within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Party Leader, Aubrey Norton, who oftentimes talks about inclusion at the national level, is facing strong accusations of turning a blind eye to the constant racial hostility faced by Indo-Guyanese within the party, among other things.

This was reflected in a letter written to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) by former Treasurer, Faaiz Mursaline— an Indo-Guyanese.

Last December, Mursaline put the party on notice of his resignation which took effect on December 23. His announcement was made on the heels of the resignation of the party’s General Secretary, Geeta Chandan-Edmond— another Indo-Guyanese.

Mursaline recently penned a letter proffering the main reasons for his resignation. He stressed that his move had nothing to do with the dislike for his party which is predominantly made up of, and draws the bulk of its support from, Afro-Guyanese.

Despite the damning allegations, Norton, when presented with an opportunity by the Guyana Chronicle to address the accusations, refused to engage our reporter.

In the letter seen by this newspaper, the former treasurer said that he was made to endure constant racial hostility at the hand of a party official whom he identified.

He wrote: “…the constant racial hostility from [name withheld] is just too much for me to handle and the Leader seems to not care.”

Further, Mursaline decried: “My friends, I am sorry to drop all of this but the pressure was just too much. I continue to love the PNCR with all my heart, but I cannot continue to serve under the current circumstance. My apologies to all.”

Mursaline, in a telephone interview with the Guyana Chronicle, confirmed that he wrote the letter, and corroborated the contents of the letter.

This publication understands that Mursaline is not the only one with deep concerns of racial disharmony in the party.

Another member of the CEC told Guyana Chronicle that “anyone who looks like me has to endure the wrath of [name withheld] while Norton turns a blind eye.”

Mursaline was elected as treasurer, at the party’s last election during the Biennial Congress in December, 2021. His resignation took effect on December 23, 2022. However, notwithstanding stepping down from the post, Mursaline remains an executive member of the party, according to an earlier statement released.

However, Mursaline said that he does not plan to continue with the party under Norton.

“No, no I wouldn’t be continuing [with the party] under [Norton’s] leadership. Only if I am called to continue under another leader,” he affirmed.

BLANK CHEQUES

From the time he assumed the position of elected treasurer, Mursaline said he was made to sign blank cheques with no supporting documents.

“I am always called to sign cheques and, whenever I share an opinion of dislike towards this, I am met with hostility. In the month of November it got worse,” the letter said.

In November, 2022 he signed as much as 20 blank cheques.

“I do not know what are the amounts of money written on any of those cheques and I don’t know for what reasons the money, if any, was spent on,” Mursaline related.

Mursaline is one of only three signatories to the cheques, the other being the party’s General Secretary, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, and Norton.

However, Chandan-Edmond was on leave from early August, before also resigning earlier this month. Hence during Chandan-Edmond’s absence only Mursaline and Norton were signing the cheques.

He said he will await to see how the CEC addresses the various situations outlined in his letter.

“To save my integrity I had to. It’s really an emotional moment for me. It saddens me to say this, but to save my integrity I had to,” Mursaline related over the telephone about his resignation.

NO AUDITS

In his request for an audit of the party’s finances, Mursaline said that he had even suggested that it be done by current party executive and Member of Parliament, Volda Lawrence. However, this was shut down by Norton.

“I requested of the Leader for us to do a financial audit of the finances of Congress Place for our own benefit and for us to ensure proper accountability and transparency. The intention was solely to do what is right for our party and to build trust among our membership. The Leader told me that is a conflict of interest and that he will take care of it. To date nothing has been done,” Mursaline wrote.

According to Mursaline, the party’s finances has not been audited since July, 2020.

“The fiscal management year was June 2019 – July 2020; that was the last audit done for the party. As treasurer people raise up the topic to the Leader and how it reflects to me that the party hasn’t had a financial report, the party hasn’t had an audit, and these things need to be done. So, I requested it,” Mursaline said.

When contacted for a comment on the issue, Norton asked a reporter of the Guyana Chronicle to call back in an hour. However, further calls to the number went unanswered.

However, in another section of the media, Norton is on record as having denied all of the allegations made by Mursaline. Asked what he has to say now that Norton has denied the allegations, Mursaline said he was not surprised.

“When you are in a situation to defend your not so good integrity, you will try to defend it at all cost. He knows very well and the CEC will determine their next move on how he will be handled within the party,” Mursaline said.