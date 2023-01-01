Massive increase in arrivals to Guyana recorded

GUYANA saw a massive increase in travel at three of the country’s main port of entry where an overall total of 717,822 passengers were processed for 2022, representing an 82.6 per cent increase in arrivals over 2021.

The number represents passengers processed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timehri, Eugene F. Correia Airport at Ogle, and at Moleson Creek, Corentyne.

These statistics were revealed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during a live broadcast on his Facebook page on Saturday. During the address, Dr. Ali noted that as a result of the government’s investment in tourism, Guyana has been positioned, not only as an important ecotourism destination, but also as a destination that is events based.

At the CJIA, as of December 30, the country processed close to 658,000 arrivals, an increase of 78 per cent over passenger movement in 2021. At the Eugene F. Correia Airport, some 26,928 passengers were processed, marking a 69 per cent increase when compared to 2021.

However, at Moleson Creek, the country saw the highest arrival turnover, with some 32,894 passengers, or a 338 per cent increase from 2021.

At CJIA, out of the 12 months, the highest increase in international arrivals for a single month was seen in September when the inaugural Cricket Carnival was held. In September, a historical 31,050 arrivals were recorded.

“This tells you a story about the name Guyana,” President Ali commented.

“This is no doubt positioning Guyana in a positive frame and as we continue to build our tourism product, get new product, and as we continue to get the new hotels coming on stream and continue to build new events, for example the Cricket Carnival, we expect to push closer to that 1 million arrival mark.”

The increase in travel comes amidst the country adding three new airline carriers to the market this year; these join the four airlines that were already operating. With at least two more airline carriers scheduled to come on stream this year, the numbers are expected to increase exponentially.

“This tells you about a country that is on the move. It tells you about the country that is attractive, a country that people want to go to, it tells you about the set of policies and measures that are bringing the results, for our country and our people,” the President said.

Among other things, the Head of State credited the increased arrivals with the good portrayal that Guyana has received in the international media over the past year.

“This year alone, Guyana had more than 110 International headlines all across the world, out of which more than 90 per cent were positive headlines,” the President said.