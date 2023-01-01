Major transformative plans for 2023

-commencing work on Hospitality Institute

-massive road works

– expanding shrimp production

-healthcare to be boosted

-more training for teachers

THE Irfaan Ali-led government plans to “step on the accelerator” in 2023 to complete its national and transformative agenda.

Noting that the “best is yet to come” in his New Year message, President, Dr Irfaan Ali laid out his plans for 2023, which includes policies, programmes, and projects.

The Head of State is working towards the completion of major road transport works, including the Linden to Mabura Road; completing the Eccles to Diamond road link; advancing plans for the four-lane highway between Crane and Schoonord; the new bridge across the Demerara River, and the Ogle to Eccles road link.

He also plans to intensify the digital transformation of Guyana, including plans relating to coding, telemedicine, smart classrooms, virtual education for the hinterland; electronic health records management, and establishing a single window for business and building permits.

He also promised that work will commence on the much-needed National Hospitality Institute.

As it relates to agriculture, President Ali said that shrimp production will be increased, more shade houses will be used and the ministry will promote large-scale cultivation of high-value crops, such as broccoli and cauliflower, and large-scale dairy production.

“These are only some of the massive transformative plans we have for every single region.

“Our primary goal is shared prosperity, one which is characterised by reduced inequality. In this regard, no region, community, or village will be left behind in our quest to create a One Guyana,” President Ali emphasised.

PLANS FOR THE HEALTH SECTOR

According to President Ali, healthcare will be boosted in the New Year. He noted that major upgrades will be undertaken to regional and district hospitals and improvements undertaken at health clinics and centres.

Works on the construction of new hospitals at Anna Regina, Bath Settlement, De Kinderen, Little Diamond, Enmore, No.75 Village; and a new pediatric and maternity hospital at Ogle will proceed this year.

“In addition, every regional and district hospital will soon be able to offer a suite of diagnostic services such as (CT) scans, echocardiograms, ultrasound scans, and X-rays. The demand for more medical personnel will be met through expanded training, including quadrupling the number of nurses trained each year. We want the best education with which our citizens can benefit from.”



EDUCATION

The President promised that the government will provide the resources to equip children with world-class education.

As such, this year, the Education Ministry will intensify teacher training to ensure that by the end of 2025, all teachers in the public education system are trained.

“All students will be entitled to universal secondary education. The school feeding programme will be expanded. This year we will also begin consultations on plans to ensure that every child receives a rounded education.

“Every student exiting school should have exposure to at least one sport, one musical instrument, one foreign language one technical and vocational skill as well as be imbued with a sense of volunteerism and social responsibility,” the President noted.

According to President Ali, the plans for 2023 will lay the foundation for the establishment of the post 2030 State.

“We envision a country, which at the turn of the next decade will be the energy and industrial capital of the Caribbean, a prime tourism destination, a regional food security, and transport hub, and a competitive knowledge-based and low-carbon economy. The post 2030 Guyana will be inclusive and wedded to sustainable development.”