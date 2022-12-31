Teachers are vital to fashioning responsible citizens

–President Ali says at swearing-in of TSC members

FIVE members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) were on Friday sworn in by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who emphasised the importance of carefully selecting persons for the teaching profession.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Credentials Room at the Office of the President, where it was announced that seven persons would sit on the Commission which was last constituted in 2018.

President Ali, while delivering brief remarks, stated that teachers are the backbone of the education system, and they play a vital role in fashioning responsible citizens.

With that in mind, he stated that great care and attention must be taken when making appointments to the teaching profession.

He added that placing ill-qualified persons to educate children can be disastrous to the children’s future.

“It is equally necessary that within the teaching profession, appointments and promotions are dispensed in a fair and just manner. If our children are to benefit from a high-quality education, then such appointments and promotions must be based on merit, and devoid of favouritism, cronyism or nepotism,” President Ali said.

Equally important, he said, is the disciplinary action against teachers being judicious, fair and in conformity with due process.

Additionally, he mentioned that the establishment of the Teaching Service Commission was intended to insulate appointments, promotions and the disciplining of teachers from any interference or influence.

President Ali explained that the newly re-constituted TSC will play a pivotal role in enhancing professionalism within the teaching profession.

The five persons who took the oath of office on Friday were Mr. Maydah Persaud, Ms. Doodmattie Singh, Ms. Joan-Ann Davis-Monkhouse, Ms. Shafiran Bhajan, and Mr. Mohamed Sadam Hussain.

The other two members, Ms. Avril Crawford and Ms. Saty Jaishree Singh will be sworn in at a later date.

President Ali had said, earlier this month, that the Teaching Service Commission would be established by year-end. He had explained that there were several delays in having commissioners appointed and the commission re-constituted.

He had mentioned that the Opposition had approached the court in an attempt to block the appointment during a breakdown in consultations between himself and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton.

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C.; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand were also at the ceremony.