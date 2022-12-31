GNNL annual award ceremony returns after two years

THE Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL) held its annual end-of-year award ceremony on Friday where employees from the various departments were recognised for their outstanding work during 2022.

General Manager Moshamie Ramotar, in her address, urged the staffers from the editorial, marketing, accounts and circulation departments to continue working hard and diligently to ensure the success of one of the country’s leading newspapers.

Director Raul Aaron, in his remarks, thanked the management and staff for the great performance in the year 2022.

“The Board believes that despite the challenges that were encountered during the year, the management and staff were able to perform at optimum, and that is important,” Aaron said.

At this year’s award ceremony, the first after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Krishnadeo Doobay copped the Worker of the Year Award, while Kinsell Gibbons was the first runnerup and Nevla Jackson was the second.

Akeem Williams and Andre Walls both received the General Manager Award, while reporter Naomi Parris and Layout Artist Kris Kaladeen got the Editor-in-Chief Award.

Employees also received awards for their long years of service. Colin Alfred, who has been employed at the GNNL for 41 years, is the longest serving employee.

Other employees were given Certificates of Appreciation.