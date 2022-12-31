News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GNNL annual award ceremony returns after two years
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Director Mr. Raul Aaron presents Administrative Manager (ag) Mr. Colin Alfred with a Long Service Award
Director Mr. Raul Aaron presents Administrative Manager (ag) Mr. Colin Alfred with a Long Service Award

THE Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL) held its annual end-of-year award ceremony on Friday where employees from the various departments were recognised for their outstanding work during 2022.

General Manager Moshamie Ramotar, in her address, urged the staffers from the editorial, marketing, accounts and circulation departments to continue working hard and diligently to ensure the success of one of the country’s leading newspapers.

Director Raul Aaron, in his remarks, thanked the management and staff for the great performance in the year 2022.

“The Board believes that despite the challenges that were encountered during the year, the management and staff were able to perform at optimum, and that is important,” Aaron said.

At this year’s award ceremony, the first after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Krishnadeo Doobay copped the Worker of the Year Award, while Kinsell Gibbons was the first runnerup and Nevla Jackson was the second.

Akeem Williams and Andre Walls both received the General Manager Award, while reporter Naomi Parris and Layout Artist Kris Kaladeen got the Editor-in-Chief Award.

Employees also received awards for their long years of service. Colin Alfred, who has been employed at the GNNL for 41 years, is the longest serving employee.

Other employees were given Certificates of Appreciation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.