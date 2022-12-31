Rice export tops over US$100M in 2022

– new market unlocked in Lebanon



DESPITE the inclement weather and reports of flooding, Guyana’s rice exports have amounted to approximately US$185,000,000 for the year 2022, the agriculture ministry has said.

In a press release on Friday, the ministry stated that a new export market was opened in Lebanon, with more than 24 tonnes of packaged white rice being shipped to the country in 2022.

Further, the ministry constructed drying floors in Regions Two and Four to boost production.

During 2020 (January-December), Guyana exported rice and rice products to 40 countries.

The major importing countries were Jamaica, Trinidad, Belgium, Holland, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Columbia, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela.

In Guyana, rice is an essential source of livelihood. Approximately 6,020 farmers produce rice in several regions throughout Guyana. There are 43 licensed rice millers and 22 registered exporters of rice. Rice accounts for 3.3 per cent of Guyana’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and 20.5 per cent of agriculture GDP.

This industry is currently the largest agricultural sub-sector in Guyana; it is by far the most significant user of arable lands, and several thousands of families are directly and indirectly associated with it.

According to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), rice is cultivated primarily along the coastal belt in Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo. Rice-growing areas also include Leguan and Wakenaam.

There are two rice crops annually: The first (spring) and second (autumn) crops. The second (autumn) crop is planted around April-June and is reaped in the September-October period. In contrast, the first (spring) crop is grown in November-December and harvested in March-April.