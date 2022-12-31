News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
1,000 East Coast residents to start part-time jobs in January
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (DPI photo)
Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (DPI photo)

A TOTAL of 1, 000 persons residing along the East Coast of Demerara are the latest beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the prospective employees signed their one-year contracts on Friday, following a launch of the initiative at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

In addressing the gathering, Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said the PPP/C Government is constantly examining ways to supplement household income, and reminded the beneficiaries that before COVID-19, approximately 30, 000 jobs were lost under the previous APNU+AFC Government. Noting that it was the COVID-19 pandemic that exacerbated the situation, the VP stated that the government is making job opportunities available for Guyanese, and that through the part-time jobs programme, persons will be employed in public offices close to their homes.

He explained that it also allows persons to earn until they find better opportunities which will become available in various sectors as the country advances.

“It is a part-time job; not temporary, so when you get on it, you will be there until you find something else. The remaining period you can utilise it to either upgrade yourself or further your studies,” the VP was quoted as saying.

According to the DPI, the job opportunity allows one person per household to work for 10 days per month and earn $40,000.

With Guyana being labeled as the fastest growing economy in the world, the nation must have a lot of people working, Dr. Jagdeo underscored.

“We have a lot of skill shortages, like plumbers, carpenters and electricians; we already can’t find people. We believe that this part-time programme can help in the short-run until we get more permanent types of jobs in those areas as we spread development across the country,” he stated.

The vice-president was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy, and Members of Parliament Jennifer Westford, Alister Charlie, and Yvonne Pearson. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.