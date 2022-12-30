Main suspect in custody for D’Urban Street murder

-alleged accomplice arrested in Berbice

ANDREW Ridley called “Aids Man” and “Orin” of Campbell Street, Albouystown, is currently in police custody over the fatal shooting and robbery of 41-year-old businessman Shimron Adams on Boxing Day.

Ridley, who is the main suspect, was arrested by police on Wednesday after Adams’ girlfriend and another woman were questioned by police. The murder weapon was also allegedly recovered at his home.

Police, on Thursday, also managed to arrest the second suspect in Berbice.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that the victim’s girlfriend reportedly shared a relationship with Ridley. It is alleged that the woman was at her lover’s business at D’Urban and Chapel Street, Georgetown during the robbery/murder.

On December 26, 2022, at around 23:40 hours, two masked men, one armed with a handgun, stormed the business premises.

The said business place is fitted with a zinc shutter to the northern side (front) and has CCTV cameras.

The victim’s 29-year-old girlfriend had told police that, at the time, Adams had a gold finger ring and one gold band with a small bag hanging on his shoulder.

She recalled that he started closing the business place around 23:30 hours and opened the shutter for them to exit the bottom flat.

“At that point, two suspects entered the building through the said shutter and ordered them to lie on the ground, and they complied.

The unarmed suspect then took off the businessman’s jewellery and ordered him to get up, which he did.

The suspect then held onto the businessman’s shoulder bag and pulled at it, but Adams continued to hold onto the bag to prevent the suspect from taking it.

“The suspect, who was armed with the firearm, discharged a round at Adams, which struck him to his right abdomen and exited through his right side in the vicinity of his groin,” the police in a report stated.

The businessman then released the bag and fell to the ground helplessly while bleeding from the gunshot wound.

The suspect reportedly removed the shoulder bag, picked up the businessman’s phone and the cell phone from his girlfriend, and made good his escape through the shutter.

The businessman was picked-up by ranks from an anti-crime patrol and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras which were seen and captured when the suspects went to the said business place and left on a black and white XR motorcycle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Ridley is also wanted in connection with the murder of Dexter McFarlene, who was killed during a shootout in Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, on November 11, 2022. Two other men are currently on remand for their alleged role in the murder.

Additionally, Ridley is currently before the court for discharging a loaded firearm at a man with intent to harm him back in July 2022.

In January, he was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint of over $4.5 million in jewellery, cash and cell phones.

Last year, he was arraigned before the same court for breaking into a woman’s West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home on August 11, 2021, and stealing over $70,000 in items.

He is currently out on bail for that matter.

Meanwhile, in 2019, he was sentenced to a total of three years in prison for two counts of robbery and two counts of assault committed on two police officers during his arrest.

He was released from prison in June 2021.