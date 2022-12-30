Brothers remanded for land surveyor’s murder

TWO brothers were remanded to prison for the murder of land surveyor, Ricky Ambrose, whose lifeless body, with multiple injuries, was found at ‘Guana’ Sand Trail, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Randel Layne and Mario Moses both of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

The men were not required to plead to the capital offence of murder which alleged that they murdered Ambrose on December 18 on the Guana Sand Trail.

The siblings were remanded to prison until January 18, 2023.

According to a police release, Ambrose, 40, of Profit’s Square, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was a licensed firearm holder of a 32. pistol and was also employed as a ranger with Alphonso Mining in the Cuyuni River.

Investigations revealed that, at approximately 05:00 hours on Sunday, Ambrose left Arimu Landing en route to Guana Sand Landing with his ATV #CK 3965.

However, at approximately 11:00 hours on the said day, a 24-year-old miner was heading from his worksite to the camp ground when he stumbled upon Ambrose’s body.

Ambrose was discovered lying motionless, with multiple injuries, about 20 feet from his ATV. An alarm was raised, and a report was subsequently made at the Bartica Police Station.