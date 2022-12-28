News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two Region Six families get new houses on Christmas Day
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Receiving their new homes were 29-year-old Rominia Benedict, her husband and six children as well as Wendy Williams and her three children (Office of the President photos)
Receiving their new homes were 29-year-old Rominia Benedict, her husband and six children as well as Wendy Williams and her three children (Office of the President photos)

–through President Ali’s Men on Mission initiative

TWO families from Region Six have benefitted from new houses as a result of a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana and the private sector.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali lauded the partnership between the Government of Guyana and the private sector, which made the initiative possible. This, he said, is an exemplification of corporate social responsibility.

The homes were constructed by members of the President’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Receiving their new homes were 29-year-old Rominia Benedict, her husband and six children as well as Wendy Williams and her three children.

President Ali was accompanied by Ministers Dr. Ashni Singh, Zulfikar Mustapha, Collin Croal and Nigel Dharamlall, along with regional representatives and private sector representatives who contributed to the success of the projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.