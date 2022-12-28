Two Region Six families get new houses on Christmas Day

–through President Ali’s Men on Mission initiative

TWO families from Region Six have benefitted from new houses as a result of a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana and the private sector.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali lauded the partnership between the Government of Guyana and the private sector, which made the initiative possible. This, he said, is an exemplification of corporate social responsibility.

The homes were constructed by members of the President’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Receiving their new homes were 29-year-old Rominia Benedict, her husband and six children as well as Wendy Williams and her three children.

President Ali was accompanied by Ministers Dr. Ashni Singh, Zulfikar Mustapha, Collin Croal and Nigel Dharamlall, along with regional representatives and private sector representatives who contributed to the success of the projects.