Coast guards rescue captain, six crew members after vessel sinks
GDF coast guard ranks in action during the rescue operation
GUYANA Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Ranks conducted a Search and Rescue Operation on Monday where seven persons from the vessel, “Lady Shaneeza,” were saved off the Essequibo Coast.

According to GDF, at approximately 11:30 hours on Monday coast guards responded to a sighted distress signal detected by the Timehri control tower, off the Essequibo Coast and the response vessel and team were immediately deployed to the location.

Six crew members of the vessel, “Lady Shaneeza,” were pulled to safety and they informed that their vessel encountered extreme bad weather and sank.

They also informed of another missing crew member who drifted, wearing his life jacket. An aerial search by Roraima Airways was also launched to complement the effort.

Hours after, the Ratings rescued the additional crew member, fifty-seven-year-old Christopher Williams, who drifted for more than 19 hours after the ordeal. He was rescued about 4 nautical miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River.

Williams was transported by ambulance to the Charity Hospital.

The vessel was on its way back from Trinidad after departing Guyana earlier this month.

