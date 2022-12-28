Advancing home ownership

–100 low-income houses completed in Berbice

THE government, in further advancing its aggressive housing drive countrywide, has completed the construction of another 100 two-bedroom, single-flat, low-income houses at Hampshire/Williamsburg in Berbice.

The houses are similar to those being constructed at Fort Ordinance, Region Six. This was according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in a post on his official Facebook page.

The Head of State shared how the government continues to work towards opening the door to home ownership for citizens.

Cognisant of the burden of renting on citizens, the government created the turn-key initiative to ensure the delivery of more affordable housing programmes.

Earlier this year, the government had already allocated a number of the units under the turn-key initiative in Hampshire.

The houses were constructed at Williamsburg/Hampshire by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) at a cost of $750 million.

The two-bedroom flat units cost $5.5 million each, inclusive of the cost of the land. It measures 20 feet by 30 feet (600 square feet).

In their quest to create wholesome communities, the government has also allocated millions of dollars to ensure the area is equipped with the necessary infrastructure including road and drainage network, as well as water and electricity. An area was also identified for recreational and other facilities.

Currently, hundreds of housing units are being constructed across Regions Three, Four, Six and Ten, targeting low and moderate-income families, as well as young professionals.

For 2022, the ministry surpassed its annual target of allocating more than 10,000 house lots through its ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive across the country.

Some $12.4 billion was allocated for the housing sector, which was utilised to develop housing units as well as the necessary road systems and other infrastructure to support these expansions.